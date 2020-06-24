Samuel Kincheloe, 90

Samuel F. Kincheloe, age 90 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. He was a retired auto mechanic, farmer, former director of the Winchester Insurance Agency and a member of the Fairview Chapel. Mr. Kincheloe was born April 8, 1930 in Hamersville, Ohio the son of the late Lee and Alberta (Armleder) Kincheloe. He was also preceded in death by his wife of sixty-eight years – Annabelle (Hodgson) Kincheloe in 2018, whom he married June 3, 1950 and one son – Thomas Kincheloe.

Mr. Kincheloe is survived by one daughter – Bonnie Davis and husband Jim of Ripley, Ohio; three grandchildren – Zorita Hile and husband Jason of Lubbock, Texas, Samuel Davis of Georgetown, Ohio and Jennifer Shively and husband Matt of Springboro, Ohio; three great grandchildren – Keely and Charisma Hile and Carter Shively and one sister – Georgia Fisher of Milford, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Eddie Fisher will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Chapel, P.O. Box 146, Georgetown Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

