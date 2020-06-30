Hank Dingus, 66

Hank A. Dingus Sr., age 66, of Mt. Orab, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born April 7, 1954 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to mother Carolyn (nee Nort) Dingus, and his late father Fred L. Dingus.

Hank is survived by his loving wife Kathy A. (nee Fields) Dingus; his caring children Hank A. (Heather) Dingus II of Milford, Ohio, Thomas J. Guthrie of Cincinnati, Ohio, Steven (Jessica Bailey) Ranson of Walton, Kentucky, and Samuel (Lindsey) Dingus of Martinsville, Ohio; his cherished grandchildren Meggan H. Dingus, Kirsten D. Guthrie, Thomas M. Guthrie, Ashley M. Guthrie, Bailey Morrison, Brayden Morrison, and Blake Morrison; his siblings Becky (James) Cooper of Mt. Orab, Ohio, John (Shirley) Dingus of New Richmond, Ohio, Peggy Vance of Sardinia, Ohio, Karen Dingus of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Matt (Kim) Dingus of Williamsburg, Ohio, Mary (Tim) Lykins of Williamsburg, Ohio, and Philip Dingus of Williamsburg, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Hank was retired from Steelcraft, he was a former Sterling Township Trustee, and a member of the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church located at 704 S High St, Mt Orab, Ohio 45154, family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow at Bloom Rose Cemetery. Pastor Jonathan Lawler officiating.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the First Baptist Church at PO Box 35, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family during this difficult time.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}