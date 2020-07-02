Anna McElwee, 82

Anna McElwee, age 82, of North Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of the Hillsboro area, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL.

She was born January 31, 1938 in Wilmington daughter of the late Herchell & Minnie (Riley) Humphrey.

Anna owned and operated her own cleaning service in Hillsboro for over 8 years and was a member of the Hillsboro Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1161.

Surviving are her daughter- Teressa McElwee, Greenfield; son- David Kier, Ft. Myers, FL; 6 grandchildren; & 4 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her 2 husbands- Terry McElwee & Delner Kier and 3 brothers.

Memorial Services will be held 4:00 P.M., Friday July 10, 2020 at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 East Main Street, Hillsboro.

A gathering of Anna’s family and friends will be an hour before services from 3-4 PM at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

Contributions in Anna’s memory may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 St. Rte 124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.