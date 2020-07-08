Eugene Riley, 85

Eugene Riley, age 85 of Hamersville, Ohio died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. Eugene was a member of the Crosspoint Wesleyan Church. He was born March 12, 1935 in Arnett, Kentucky the son of the late Saul and Alice (Sebastian) Riley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters – Clyde, Lucille, Jesse, Maxine, Doug and Bernice.

Mr. Riley is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Gladys (Hazelbaker) Riley whom he married on July 4, 1958; one daughter – Vickie Elliott of Fairfield, Ohio; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Planview Cemetery in Newtonsville, Ohio.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

