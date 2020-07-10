Lori Winter, 60

Lori Jo Winter, age 60 of Batavia, Ohio died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East Inpatient Care Center in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was born May 13, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Adrian L. and Linda J. (Copenhaver) Shaw of Mt.Orab, Ohio. Lori was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Winter.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Winter is survived by three brothers – Bruce Shaw and wife Maria of Stuart, Florida, Tim Shaw and wife Bobbie of Cincinnati, Ohio and Jay Shaw and wife Mary of Mt.Orab, Ohio; three nephews – Brandon Shaw and wife Nichole of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Sterling Shaw of Phoenix, Arizona and Codi Dodge of Amelia, Ohio; one great nephew – Brayden Shaw, companion – Delbert Hodge and loving dog – Sammy.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Cincinnati East, 7691 Five Mile Rd, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

