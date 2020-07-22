Judy Gross, 63

Judy Lynn Gross, age 63 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Judy was born September 2, 1956 in Middletown, Ohio the daughter of Jeanette Bowling of Cincinnati, Ohio and the late Earnest Carl Calhoun. She was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law – Chester Warman.

In addition to her mother, Judy is survived by three sons – Cleatous Gross (Liz) of Higginsport, Ohio, Joe Gross of Georgetown, Ohio and Donnie Gross (Misty) of Stockbridge, Georgia; one daughter – Alaina Williamson of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one sister – Angela Warman of Ripley, Ohio; two brothers – William Calhoun of Ripley, Ohio and Gary Calhoun of Ash Ridge, Ohio.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 6226 West Fork Road Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}