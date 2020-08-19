Wendy Blackburn, 46

Wendy Kay Blackburn, age 46 of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her mother’s home in Ripley. She was a medical assistant and a member of St. Michael Catholic in Ripley. Wendy was born September 15, 1973 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Donna (Pfeffer) Franklin of Ripley, Ohio and the late James Franklin.

In addition to her mother, Wendy is survived by three children – Alayna Blackburn (Cody) of Ripley, Ohio, Madisyn Blackburn (Keenan) of London, Kentucky and Jake Franklin of Ripley, Ohio; three siblings – Todd Franklin of Manchester, Ohio, Lori Chance (Tim) of Greenwood, Indiana and Adam Franklin (Leah) of Winchester, Ohio; two granddaughters – Kaylee and Everly Davis; one grandson – Weston Davis and a very special uncle – Tony Pfeffer of Ripley, Ohio; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Frank Amberger will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, August 21 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required. If you are unable to attend, the family encourages you to leave a message or condolence at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

