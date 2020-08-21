Marlene Day, 79

Marlene Frances Day, age 79 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence. She was a homemaker. Marlene was born December 18, 1941 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Kennon and Mirandi (Harney) Dietrich. Besides his parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Dallas Day in 2019 and one daughter – Julie Ann Day in 2001.

Mrs. Day is survived by two children – Tabitha Whitehead and husband Ted of Centerville, Ohio and Thomas “Tommy” Day of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Kayla and Teela Carrington both of Centerville, Ohio and Kyler and Bailey Day both of Georgetown, Ohio; three great grandchildren – Quinton and Aubree Carrington and Owen Wright and three brothers – Frank Dietrich and wife Dorothy of Georgetown, Ohio, Marvin Dietrich and wife Mary of Hamersville, Ohio and Monte Dietrich and wife Liz of Texas.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

