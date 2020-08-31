Becker moves to impeach DeWine

State Representative John Becker of Clermont County has drafted ten articles of impeachment against Governor Mike DeWine.

So far at press time, he has been joined by Republican State Representatives Nino Vitale, Paul Zeltwanger and Candice Keller.

He has also received some backlash, particularly from Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken calling the idea “despicable”.

Neither State Representative Doug Green or State Senator Terry Johnson responded to a request by The News Democrat for a comment on the matter.

50 of the 99 members of the State House of Representatives would have to vote for impeachment for the process to proceed. If the impeachment resolution passes the house, it would move to the state senate, where two thirds of the senators (22 members) would have to vote for impeachment to have DeWine removed from office.

When asked about the impeachment effort during his regular press conference on August 25, DeWine said “My focus as governor is going to continue to be keeping people safe and getting our economy moving faster and saving lives. If there are others in the legislature who what to spend their time drawing up resolutions and filing articles, I would just say to them ‘have at it.’”

When asked about public response, Becker said, “I’ve been getting a lot of calls and e-mails. My legislative aide in Columbus said it’s about a 60-40 split in favor of impeachment. That’s similar to what I am receiving here at home and on social media.”

Becker also said it was now “put up or shut up” time for those who have been critical of DeWine so far.

“I find it curious that some elected officials who have been vocal about taking on the governor have so far refused to sign on as a co-sponsor of the impeachment resolution,” Becker said.

“All elected officials should consider taking a stand on this issue.”

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp has reacted negatively to the idea of impeaching the governor.

“Having now had time to read and consider the draft resolution to impeach the Governor announced by a couple of members it is clear to me that it is an imprudent attempt to escalate important policy disagreements with the governor into a state constitutional crisis,” Cupp said on August 24.

When asked if he actually expected a vote in the Ohio House, Becker said, “That is up to the people. If the people are this mad statewide as the ones that have been reaching out to my office, then the answer is yes if they contact their state representatives and make their voices heard. If the public does not put enough pressure on their representatives, then it will not happen.”

The articles are a laundry list of complaints about the response of the DeWine Administration’s response to the Corona Virus, including violating the separation of powers by allowing the Ohio Department of Health to essentially create new law.

Other accusations in the articles include, “Richard Michael DeWine violated his oath of office when he conspired with Secretary of State Frank LaRose to cancel the March 17, 2020, primary election in violation of section 3501.01 of the Revised Code,” and “Richard Michael DeWine has inflicted and continues to inflict irreversible economic hardship on a growing number of Ohioans” and “Richard Michael DeWine has repeatedly proven his incompetence by providing wildly inaccurate forecasts and repeatedly misleading COVID-19 data; and WHEREAS, Richard Michael DeWine has committed misfeasance and malfeasance with his policy prescriptions, which have proven to be far worse than the virus itself.”

The full articles can be found at www.impeachdewine.com, a website created by Becker and allies.

When asked where the effort goes from here, Becker said, “I am going to leave this open for a week or two and see how much public pressure there is on my colleagues. Once I’ve gotten all the support I think I’m going to get, I will file the articles with the clerk’s office.”

