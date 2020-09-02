Ruth Jodrey, 91

Ruth Jodrey, age 91 of Decatur, OH, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 10, 1929, in Adams County, OH the daughter of the late Harold Fields and Mabel Young Woods. She was a homemaker and a member of the Decatur Community Church.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Jodrey, son, Gary Jodrey and a grandson.

Ruth is survived by 3 sons, Dale Jodrey and wife Diana, Kevin Jodrey, Deron Jodrey and wife Tina all of Decatur, 5 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville with Rev Jim Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow at the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Decatur Community Church or the Byrd Twp Fire Dept.

Friends and Families may sign Ruth’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com. Questions call Meeker Funeral Home at 937-377-4182.

