Roger Wash, 82

Roger Lawrence Wash, age 82 of Hamersville, Ohio died Friday, September 11, 2020 at his residence. He was retired from Procter and Gamble and attended the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church. Roger was born January 27, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Theodore and Viola (Dumler) Wash. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Robin Wash; two brothers – Roy and Gene Wash and baby sister – Alice.

Mr. Wash is survived by his wife of 27 years, Ella Darline (Phelps) Wash whom he married on February 14, 1993; four children – Ricky (Mary) Wash of Cincinnati, Ohio, Randy (Linda) Wash of Hamersville, Ohio, Rachel (Tommy) Lefker of Williamsburg, Ohio and Cheyenne (Tristen) Walters of Georgetown, Ohio; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Crown Hill Memorial Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

