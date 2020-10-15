Carl ‘Eddie’ Simpson, 69

Carl Edwin “Eddie” Simpson, age 69 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in a motorcycle accident on Free Soil Road near Georgetown, Ohio. Eddie was employed at Cincinnati Milacron for the past forty-eight years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Georgetown, Ohio and Maysville, Kentucky and the Loyal Order of Moose in Maysville, Kentucky. Eddie loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle and participated in many fund raising rides and also just for his own enjoyment. He was born January 6, 1951 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of Mildred (Polley) Simpson of Vanceburg, Kentucky and the late Billy Simpson. Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by his wife of forty-four years – Susan Gail (Lewis) Simpson in 2016 whom he married August 5, 1972.

Eddie is survived by one son – Michael (Heather) Simpson of Franklin, Ohio; one daughter – Kristi Simpson of Georgetown, Ohio; four grandchildren – Tyler, Brayden, Lucas and Hannah; his mother – Mildred Simpson of Vanceburg, Kentucky and one brother – Mike (Ginny) Simpson of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Black Oak Cemetery near Vanceburg, Kentucky. During the visitation and Funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings will be required.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, Southwest Ohio & Kentucky Chapter, 2368 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati OH 45206.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

