Jackie ‘Jack’ Shuemake, 72

Jackie Robert “Jack” Shuemake, 72, Mt. Orab, went to be with the Lord on Sunday evening, October 25, 2020.

Jack was born January 23, 1948, to the late Benjamin and Loretta (nee Pierce) Shuemake of Locust Ridge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, June (nee Healy) Shuemake.

Jack is survived by his wife, Barbara (Eaton) Shuemake, two sons, Dwayne Shuemake of Mt. Orab and Jerrod (Shelly) Shuemake of Hamersville, two grandchildren, Haley and Trizdon Shuemake and a great granson Jackson Cole Wilson, two step children, Patti Lindsey and Jeff Eaton; four step granchildren, Kelli (Dennis) Lamb, Desiwray Eaton, Jon Malott and Patrick (Lindsey) Malott. One Sister, Susan (Shuemake) Traylor, five brothers, Charles, Bennie Jr., Ron, Bo (Diana) and Frank Shuemake. Also survived by several nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

Jack served as pastor in the community and at Bloom Rose Church in Williamsburg for many years. He was passionate in his love of the Lord and shared it with everyone. In his younger days on any given weekend you could find him playing 1st base in a softball tournament somewhere. His love of sports was only surpassed by his love for his children and grandchildren. They were the joy of his life!

Jack was recently blessed with his first great grandchild who was named after him, Jackson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:0O PM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Bethel Shiloh Church 2771 Oakland-Locust Ridge Rd. Bethel, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to the American Heart Association.

E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St., Bethel serving the family.

