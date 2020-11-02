Bonnie Brock, 43

Bonnie Lou Brock, age 43 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Friday, October 23, 2020 at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born October 26, 1976 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Mary Bartley Croswait of Georgetown, Ohio and the late Mckinley Brock. She was also preceded in death by a sister – Mary Ann Morgan.

In addition to her mother, Mary Croswait, Bonnie is survived by two children – Corey Baugus and Morgan Lynn Brock; seven siblings – Kenny Brock, Gerry Brock, Genny Brock. Frankie Brock, Scottie Brock, Connie Bender and Jamie Brock; stepfather – Irvin Croswait.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. on Monday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

During the visitation and funeral service, social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

