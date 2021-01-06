Warriors are Brown County Holiday Tournament champs for 3rd straight year

The Eastern Warriors defeated the Western Brown Broncos 72-62 in the Brown County Holiday Tournament championship game on Dec. 30 at Eastern High School to capture the 2020 BC Holiday Tourney title.

It was quite a special holiday tourney for the Warriors on their home court. On night one of the holiday tournament, the Warriors claimed a 50-35 win over the Georgetown G-Men to earn a berth in the championship game. The victory over Georgetown marked the 400th career win for Eastern head coach Rob Beucler, who is in his 26th year as the Warriors’ varsity head basketball coach.

“It’s been a great experience and we have a great community,” said Beucler. “I couldn’t ask for a better community.”

After topping the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets 59-39 in round one of the 2020 BC Holiday Tourney, the Western Brown Broncos went on to face Eastern in the championship game on Dec. 30 at Eastern High School.

The Warriors entered the championship game at 7-0, while the Broncos came in at 3-1; so fans were expecting an exciting battle for this year’s holiday tournament crown.

Western Brown’s senior guard Javonte Entzminger-Chissenhall knocked down the first bucket of the contest, scoring on a drive to the hoop to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead.

The Warriors were quick to tie it up, as senior postman Colton Vaughn pulled down an offensive rebound and buried the put-back.

The “seesaw” battle continued, and it was Eastern senior Ryan Boone burying a shot on transition to tie the game at six midway through the first period. What followed was a three-pointer from Eastern senior Ethan Daniels to put the Warriors on top 9-6.

The Warriors upped their lead to 13-9 with junior postman Christian Amburgey sinking a shot from close range, but an offensive rebound and put-back by Drew Novak on the other end of the court left the Warriors leading by just two (13-11) at the end of the first quarter.

It was junior guard Luke Garrett heating up for the Warriors in the second quarter.

The Warriors started off the second period with a steal by junior Trent Hundley that led to a score by Boone to expand the Eastern lead to 15-11.

After holding the Broncos scoreless, it was a three-pointer by Garrett that gave the Warriors a seven-point lead (18-11).

The Broncos answered with a three-pointer by sophomore guard Matt Frye to trim the Eastern lead to 18-14, and the Warriors’ lead was cut to just two as Drew Novak grabbed another offensive rebound and made the put-back.

Garrett, holding the hot hand for the Warriors, was fouled on a three-point make and went to the charity stripe to finish off a four-point play, quickly lifting the Warriors to a 22-16 advantage.

A bucket by Western Brown junior Dylan Novak left the Broncos trailing by four, 22-18.

An old fashioned three-point play by Boone restored a seven-point Eastern lead, but some exceptional free throw shooting by Western Brown senior Zyon Tull sliced the Warriors’ lead to 25-21 with five minutes to go before halftime break.

The Warriors made a run in the second half with buckets by Garrett and Amburgey to hold a 31-21, and a field goal by Garrett to end scoring in the first half put the Warriors up 41-27.

Vaughn kicked off scoring in the second half, splitting Western Brown defenders for a score down low to lift the Warriors to a 43-27 advantage.

At one point in the third quarter the Broncos cut the Eastern lead to just four points (48-44) with old fashioned three-point plays from Chissenhall and Tull.

The Warrior lead dwindled to just two points as Dylan Novak scored on a reverse lay-up, followed by a field goal from Drew Novak. Buckets by Hundley and Garrett capped off scoring in the third quarter, and the Warriors held a 54-48 lead heading into the final frame.

It was Tull scoring 12 of the Broncos’ 14 fourth-quarter points, a period in which they were outscored by the Warriors 18-14.

A bucket by Tull left the Broncos trailing by just four (54-50) early in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors ended the game on a high note.

A three-pointer by Hundley lifted the Warriors to a 63-53 lead with just over six minutes to go in the fourth period.

The Warriors’ holiday championship win ended with a two-handed dunk by Hundley that brought Eastern fans to their feet.

“I thought we played pretty well,” Beucler said of his Warriors’ holiday tournament championship win.

“Luke Garret didn’t have a great first game, but he shot really well in the championship game. In the second quarter, he played very well. He got in the zone, felt it, and started hitting shots.”

Garrett led the Warriors in scoring in the championship game with 25 points, sinking four three-pointers, three shots from inside the arc, and seven-for-eight attempts from the foul line.

He was one of four Warriors to reach double figures in scoring in the championship game.

Hundley finished with 13 points. Boone ended the night with 12 points, and Vaughn contributed 11 points.

Leading all scorers was Tull with 30 points, sinking four shots from inside the arc, four three-pointers, and 10-of-13 attempts from the foul line.

“I saw good things, and I saw several things that we have to get better at and keep working at,” Beucler said of his Warriors’ performance in the holiday tournament.

Drew Novak finished with 15 points to go along with 12 rebounds, recording a double-double.

Named to the 2020 Brown County Holiday Tournament varsity boys All-Tournament Team were: Zyon Tull (Western Brown), Luke Garrett (Eastern), Colton Vaughn (Eastern), Jayden Bradshaw (Fayetteville-Perry) and Blake Tolle (Georgetown).

It was the Georgetown G-Men topping the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets 75-33 in the BC Holiday Tournament varsity boys consolation game.

The Warriors rose to an overall record of 9-0 by following up their holiday tourney championship with a 46-37 victory over Hillsboro on Saturday, Jan. 2.

WBHS 11 16 21 14 – 62

EBHS 13 28 13 18 – 72

Western Brown (62): Tull 8 10-13 30, Drew Novak 5 5-6 15, Chissenhall 3 1-1 8, Miller 0 2-4 2, Frye 1 0-0 3, Dylan Novak 2 0-0 4. Three-pointers: Tull 4, Chissenhall 1, Frye 1. Team: 19 18-24 62.

Eastern (72): Garrett 7 7-8 25, Hundley 5 1-3 13, Boone 5 2-4 12, Vaughn 5 1-2 11, Daniels 1 1-2 4, Haskins 1 0-0 3, Amburgey 2 0-0 4. Three-pointers: Garrett 4, Daniels 1, Haskins 1, Hundley 2. Team: 26 12-19 72.

The Eastern Warriors are the Brown County Holiday Tournament champions for the third consecutive year. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/web1_eastern-boys-champs-2.jpgThe Eastern Warriors are the Brown County Holiday Tournament champions for the third consecutive year. Eastern’s Trent Hundley throws down a two-handed dunk during the Warriors’ Brown County Holiday Tournament championship win over the Western Brown Broncos on Dec. 30. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/web1_hundley-dunk.jpgEastern’s Trent Hundley throws down a two-handed dunk during the Warriors’ Brown County Holiday Tournament championship win over the Western Brown Broncos on Dec. 30. Eastern’s Luke Garrett buries a three-pointer in the Warriors’ Brown County Holiday Tournament championship win over the Western Brown Broncos on Dec. 30. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/web1_luke-garrett.jpgEastern’s Luke Garrett buries a three-pointer in the Warriors’ Brown County Holiday Tournament championship win over the Western Brown Broncos on Dec. 30.