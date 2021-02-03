Ruth Teeters, 91

Ruth Ann Teeters, 91, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born January 18, 1930 in Clermont County, OH, the daughter of the late Louise Hutton Day. She worked at the Brown County General Hospital. She also was a member of the Russellville Church of Christ, the Brown County Senior Citizens Group, a senior companion and the PERS Group from the Brown County General Hospital.

Besides her mother, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edgar Teeters in 2002 and her siblings, Roy Day, Pete Hutton, Helen Meyer and Violet McKenzie.

Ruth is survived by son, Larry Teeters and wife Melissa of Myakka City, FL; daughters, Shirley Fender of New Market, Vicki Bixler and husband Larry of Russellville; 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM at the Russellville Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at the church.

During the funeral and visitation, facial coverings and social distance rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Senior Citizens, 505 N Main St, Georgetown, OH 45121.

Please sign Ruth’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}