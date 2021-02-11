More Vaccinations Scheduled

Brown County has had the highest level of COVID-19 spread in the state for the second week in a row. According to the Ohio Department of Health, the county had an infection rate of 812.76 per 100,000 people on February 3 and an infection rate of 697.6 on February 10. Both rates were the highest in the state.

303 people were reported to have contracted COVID-19 in Brown County in the past two weeks.

The numbers from the Ohio Department of Health are released every Thursday.

The latest vaccination numbers available from the ODH show that 3226 people in Brown County have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 7.43 percent of the population. Statewide, 1,161, 056 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 9.93 percent of the population.

The Brown County Health Department held a vaccination clinic for those 70 and above on Feb. 6.

The next vaccination clinic will be held for public school employees only on February 12.

Following that, a vaccination clinic for those 65 and above has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on February 20 at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

The clinic will also be first come, first serve, but the public is asked not to form a line until noon, because those who have already received a first dose will be at the fairgrounds for a second dose that morning.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that more vaccines were on the way from both Pfizer and Moderna.

Pfizer has notified Ohio that they believe they will increase their shipment of vaccine by 40 percent around mid-to-late February. Shipments could additionally increase even more by the end of March. Pfizer is currently shipping approximately 73,000 doses to Ohio per week.

Moderna doses have increased from 73,200 two weeks ago to 105,600 doses that are expected next week.

When the next public vaticination clinic is scheduled, a completed pre-vaccination form is requested to help keep the line moving. The forms are available online at www.browncountyhealth.org or in paper form at the Brown County Health Department at 826 Mt. Orab Pike in Georgetown.

As the minimum age of eligibility gets lower, those who are older and were not able to get a vaccination at previous clinics are welcome to come get vaccinated at any future clinic.

Vaccinations will not be offered to those who are not old enough to qualify.

The plan at the state level is to continue to hold eligibility at 65 and older for now to be able to continue to vaccinate that vulnerable population.

“Our goal is to continue with drive through clinics at the fairgrounds. As soon as we determine when those will be, we will let the public know through the newspaper and our website,” said Brown County Health Department Public Information Officer Margery Paeltz.

Paeltz added that there are a couple of reasons why Brown County has risen to the top of the list for COVID spread recently.

“We have had a surge in our youth. Most of that have been in the sports arena. Also, the numbers that the state puts out lag reality by a number of days even up to a couple of weeks. So the numbers we are seeing from the state now may not be reflecting the current reality on the ground,” she said.

While Brown County is not in a place it wants to be at this point, Paeltz noted that COVID cases locally and statewide are on the decline.

“We are seeing fewer cases coming in recently, but it’s still here. It hasn’t left yet. And just because you’ve had the first dose of the vaccine, it doesn’t mean that you are exempt from getting the virus. It takes several weeks for immunity to build up in your system,” she said.

Paeltz also repeated cautions that are familiar to everyone.

“We want people to know that we still have to continue our social distancing and wearing our masks. If we let up on that, the numbers will start climbing again.”

The latest county COVID numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show Brown County in red status.

353 new cases in the past two weeks have been reported in the county, for a per capita rate of 812.76, the highest in the state.

There have been 3641 cases documented locally since March of last year, with 788 of those coming in November, 1246 in December and 903 in January. So far, 155 cases have been reported in February. At the current rate, there will be approximately 550 cases in the month of February.

Of those 3641 cases reported so far, 3287 have recovered, with 162 currently ill at home and 10 in the hospital. 30 deaths have been reported in Brown County since March of 2020.

Cumulative cases in local school districts include one student and seven staff cases from the Brown County Educational Service Center, 43 students and 19 staff members at Eastern, 46 students and 30 staff members in Fayetteville, 31 students and 12 staff members in Georgetown, 24 students and 21 staff members in Ripley, 24 students and four staff members at Southern Hills and 75 students and 42 staff members at Western Brown.

In local long term care facilities, there are no current cases among residents at any of the five locations in Brown County. Cumulative numbers since March are 10 residents and five staff members at Close to Home, 36 residents and 22 staff members at Locust Ridge, 15 residents and 28 staff members at Ohio Valley Manor, 82 residents and 66 staff members at the Ohio Veterans Home and 48 residents and 30 staff members at Villa Georgetown.

Statewide, 931,437 cases have been reported since March, with 48,269 hospitalizations, 6908 ICU admissions and 12,577 deaths.

