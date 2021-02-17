Robert Reetz, 80

Robert T. “Bobby” Reetz, age 80 of Ripley, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at his home. He was retired from the former Browning Manufacturing in Maysville, Kentucky, where he worked as a Inventory Manager, and he was a farmer. Mr. Reetz was born July 2, 1940 in Maysville, Kentucky the son of the late Grover and Mae (Detro) Reetz. He was also preceded in death by his wife of forty-eight years – Mary Jean Reetz; a granddaughter – Miranda Shawgo; four siblings – Bill Reetz, Lena Sherman, Ann Russell and John Reetz.

Mr. Reetz is survived by three children – Mary Beth Ring of Alexander City, Alabama, Michael Reetz of Winchester, Kentucky and Susan Reetz of Ripley, Ohio; two grandchildren – Hannah Jordan of Portsmouth, Ohio and Emily Ring of Georgetown, Ohio; three great-grandchildren – Alex, Aiden and Paige.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio followed by a private burial in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

During the visitation, facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

