Anna Wagner, 88, of Xenia, OH passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born June 25, 1932 in Adams County, OH, the daughter of the late Hall and Elma (Bayless) Francis. She retired from Alltex Title in Fairborn, OH.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her eight siblings.

Anna is survived by two sons, Russ Wagner and wife Della of Lakeview, OH, Leonard Wagner of Sardinia; daughters, Betty L Foody of Hillsboro, Hazel Daniels of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; close friend Ponch of Yellow Springs, OH and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service. Cremation will follow the services.

During the funeral and visitation, facial coverings and social distance rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to Russ Wagner for a cemetery stone.

