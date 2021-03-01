More public COVID vaccinations coming

The next public vaccinations for COVID-19 will be held March 13 at 10 a.m. at the Brown County Fairgrounds.

Those 65 and older will be eligible to get their first shot. Like previous events, the shot clinic will be “first come, first serve.”

Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said because those ages 65 and older make up approximately 87 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Ohio, no additional age groups are eligible for the vaccine at this time.

Once the demand for the vaccine has been met for those 65 and older, those ages 60 and older will become eligible. After a period of vaccination for this age group, those ages 55 and older will become eligible, followed by those ages 50 and up.

Individuals in specific small groups that could have an increased risk of exposure to the virus may also potentially be included in the 60 and older vaccination phase.

The Brown County Health Department will be spending the next three weeks giving out second doses to those 65 and above who have already received their first shot as well as public school employees, the developmentally disabled and others who have received their first dose.

“We should be getting in larger amounts of doses by (March 13), and should be able to take care of more people,” said Brown County Health Department Public Information Officer Margery Paeltz.

“We’re just excited that we are getting it done. We are trying to do followup vaccines with people in Phase 1A (healthcare workers and first responders) plus all of the separate groups that have had first doses.”

Paeltz said that she realizes that there are people in the county that are still waiting for vaccinations.

“Please be patient. We do know that people want it because they have been calling us. We are trying to get them worked in as fast as we can.”

Paeltz noted that COVID cases are on the way down in Brown County and asked that people continue to do what’s necessary for that to continue.

“We just ask that everyone keep up with masking and social distancing. I know everybody is tired of it, but these efforts are one of the main reasons that cases are falling in Brown County.”

The latest vaccination numbers available from the ODH show that 3994 people in Brown County have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 9.20 percent of the population. Statewide, 1,451,107 people have had at least one dose of the vaccine, which is 12.41 percent of the population.

The local vaccination numbers mean that Brown County now has had more people vaccinated against COVID-19 than have been confirmed to have contracted the virus.

According the Ohio Department of Health, Brown County has the highest level of COVID-19 spread in the state for the third week in a row.

However, case numbers are falling both locally and statewide.

According to the Ohio Department of Health in data released on Feb. 18, the county had 189 new cases in the past two weeks for an infection rate of 435.16 per 100,000 people.

For comparison, in the prior two week period, Brown County had 303 new cases and an infection rate of 812.76 per 100,000 people. That is nearly a fifty percent drop in new cases in two weeks.

There have been 3795 cases documented locally since March of last year, with 788 of those coming in November, 1246 in December and 903 in January. So far, 299 cases have been reported in February. At the current rate, there will be approximately 380 cases in the month of February.

Of those 3750 cases reported so far, 3710 have recovered, with 50 currently ill at home and four in the hospital. 31 deaths have been reported in Brown County since March of 2020.

The number of individuals recovering at home or hospitalized has dropped by about two thirds from a peak in December and January.

The Ohio Department of Health still shows Brown County in red status.

Cumulative cases in local school districts include one student and seven staff cases from the Brown County Educational Service Center, 43 students and 19 staff members at Eastern, 46 students and 30 staff members in Fayetteville, 31 students and 12 staff members in Georgetown, 24 students and 21 staff members in Ripley, 24 students and four staff members at Southern Hills and 75 students and 42 staff members at Western Brown.

In local long term care facilities, there are no current cases among residents at any of the five locations in Brown County. Cumulative numbers since March are 10 residents and five staff members at Close to Home, 36 residents and 22 staff members at Locust Ridge, 15 residents and 28 staff members at Ohio Valley Manor, 82 residents and 66 staff members at the Ohio Veterans Home and 48 residents and 30 staff members at Villa Georgetown.

Statewide, 955,378 cases have been reported since March, with 49,492 hospitalizations, 7044 ICU admissions and 16,874 deaths.

