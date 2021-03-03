Brian Harper, 50

Brian Scott Harper passed on February 28, 2021 at the age of 50. He was born in Heidelberg, Germany, the son of Victoria Curtis and the late Ronald David Harper.

If you knew Brian, you will never forget him and you will forever have a place in your heart that he touched.

Brian was an amazing light in so many lives. He cared deeply for his family and friends. When Brian was young, he enjoyed fishing, going for boat rides, riding on motorcycles, going to Kings Island, and being a bat boy for a baseball team. He has always been a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. One of his favorite things was getting to go see the Reds play and meeting all the mascots on the field. Brian loved to hang out with his friends exploring all of his favorite places around Cincinnati. Brian also enjoyed cooking, dancing, drinking a Miller Lite with his Grippo BBQ potato chips. Brian loved to tell jokes and cut up, and had the most infectious laugh with the biggest smile in any room.

Brian is survived by his mother and stepfather, Victoria and David Curtis, sisters Stephanie (Frank) Neal, Kim (Bobby) Jeremiah, Makayla (Rob) Phillips, and Katelyn Schirmer. He was a proud uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Brian is also survived by Shellie Fisher and so many special friends from Angels 4 Life, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati 45246. A funeral service will follow visitation at 2:00 PM. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Brian’s Memorial Fund through the Angels 4 Life website at angels4lifellc.com/brians-memorial-fund/. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.

