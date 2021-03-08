Omar ‘Sonny’ Carpenter, 85

Omar “Sonny” William Carpenter, age 85, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Villa in Georgetown, OH.

He was born October 12, 1935 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Omar and Stella Eichholtz Carpenter.

Sonny attended church at the Georgetown Baptist Church and the Aberdeen Baptist Church.

Sonny is survived by sister, Shirley Cuddy of Cincinnati, children, Karen (Irwin) Davis, of Tennessee, Lisa Carpenter, of Colorado, Robert Carpenter, of New York, Jennifer (Art) Acevado, of Missouri, Anna Gullett, of Mowrystown, James “Cricket” (Lisa) Lewis of Georgetown, Richard (Nancy) Lewis, of Fayetteville, and Nickelle Lewis (Michael), of Georgetown. Also surviving are several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren including two special great granddaughters, Addisyn “Blondie”, and Lynnex “Little Red” and a host of other family and friends.

Special thanks to Mike a friend and neighbor for 25 years for keeping him busy and keeping an eye on him. Thanks to the staff of The Villa for keeping him comfortable.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Carpenter who passed away October 29, 2005, and a granddaughter Toria Lee.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Rob Garbutt officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Orab Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

Contributions in Sonny’s memory may be made to either the Georgetown or Aberdeen Baptist Church. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

