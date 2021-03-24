Robert ‘Bob’ Glover, 82

Robert “Bob” Gene Glover of Williamsburg, OH. Born on February 28, 1939 in Jackson Township, Clermont County, OH. Passed peacefully on Friday, March 19, 2021 at the of 82.

Beloved husband of the late Rita (nee Rayles) Glover. Loving father of Theresa (David) McClain and Anthony Robert (Janixa Elizabeth)Glover. Proud grandfather of Eric David McClain and Christian Tyler McClain. Dear brother of the late James “Jake” Glover and Darlene Stewart. Son of the late William Robert and Ruth Elizabeth (nee Warman) Glover. Also survived by numerous relatives and many dear friends.

Bob proudly served in the United States Army. Bob graduated from the University of Cincinnati, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish, where he used his talents as an electrician and dedicated much of his free time volunteering at the church, helping with all areas of the church festivities.

Bob was a proud and active member with the Knights of Columbus, where he also dedicated a lot of his free time. He was a member of the American Legion Post 288 in Williamsburg, OH.

Bob never met a stranger and he will be truly missed by many, but not forgotten.

Friends will be received from 5 PM – 8 PM on Friday, March 26 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 27 at St. Angela Merici Parish, St. Patrick Chapel, 130 Stone Alley, Fayetteville, OH.

A graveside service with military honors will follow at Vera Cruz Cemetery, Perry TWP., OH., where he will be laid to rest next to his late wife, Rita.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}