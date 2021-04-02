Richard Berry Sr., 65

Richard Dale Berry Sr, age 65 of Tranquility, Ohio and formally of Mt Orab , Ohio.,

passed away on Tuesday, March 30 at his home with family by his side. Richard was born at the hospital in

Wilmington, Ohio June 3, 1955, to George Fredrick Berry Sr and Anna Louise Cornetet Berry.

He was the beloved husband of Peggy Ann Van Camp Berry.

He was preceded in death by his father, Grandparents Ray and Elizabeth Mangus Cornetet, Sister Cynthia Sue Hines,

Brother George Fredrick Berry Jr., Step Father Doug Bohl and 2 Grandsons Nathaniel and David Hillis.

He is survived by his wife and children Richard Dale Berry Jr (Amanda), Sara Elizabeth Berry, James Kirk Hillis,

(Gaila), Melissa Dawn Ferrell Hillis (Kelly) and Ashley Michael Hillis (Natalie).

Grandchildren: Makenna Grace, Piper Marie and Remi Ann Berry, Sawyer Matthew Dale and Jemma Louise Hall, Athena Lutchenfield,

Sarah Lynne , Jacob Harley, Jonathan Earl and Zachary William Dale, Michael Christian and Brandon Lee Hillis. Alexis Johnson.

Josh Ferrell, Taylor Rose and one Great grandchild Isabelle Ferrell.

Richard retired from Fountain Specialist in Milford Ohio.

He was an accomplished well known drummer and had played with several local bands, opened for several headliner acts and has played on many recordings.

He made a 2 week tour to the Netherlands in the 70’s with a blues band, Steve Tracy and the Crawling Kingsnakes. Making a CD of which he was proud of.

He could play several instruments including banjo but his first love was his drums. He also had a special voice for singing.

There will be no funeral arrangements. A “Celebration of Life” is being planned for April 24th at 4 pm, at the American Legion Post in Williamsburg, Ohio

Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family.

