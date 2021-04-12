Della Jones, 104

Della Mae Jones, 104, of Troy, OH, formerly of Georgetown, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Piqua Manor. She was born February 16, 1917 in Champaign, IL, the daughter of the late Clarence and Alice (Applegate) Hardyman. She retired from the Brown County General Hospital where she was a nurse. She graduated from Ripley High School in 1935 and was a member of the Troy 1st Presbyterian Church.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert Jones; son, Albert Jones Jr; 5 brothers, Marshall, Arthur, Norville, Noble and John Calvin Hardyman; 2 sisters, Laura Alice Sheeley and Dorothy Young.

She is survived by her daughter, Doris Pettit and husband Stephen of Troy, OH; brother, Lovell Hardyman of Georgetown; sister, Wilma Jimison of Mt. Orab, OH; 2 granddaughters, Jennifer Hicks and husband David of Centerville, OH, Christine Welbaum and husband Noah of New Bremen, OH; 3 great grandchildren, Ainsley and Holden Hicks and Penelope Welbaum; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow at the Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.

During the funeral and visitation, face masks are required and social distancing rules will apply.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Please sign Della’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com

