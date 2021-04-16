Lori Perkins, 37

Lori Beth Perkins, age 37 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, April 12, 2021 at her residence. She was a loving mom, sister, daughter, and friend. She was a graduate of South University School of Nursing. Lori was a homemaker, a former nurse and a manager for RTS. She was born August 20, 1983 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Roger Wayne Rush and Tamie (Collins) Rigdon. She was preceded in death by one brother – Anthony Wayne Rush.

Lori is survived by her husband – Brandon; two children – Destiny Perkins and Brandon Perkins, Jr. both of Georgetown, Ohio; her father – Roger Wayne Rush and wife Jamie of Lawrenceburg, Indiana; her mother – Tamie Rigdon and husband Tim of Manchester, Ohio; one sister – Sarah Phillips and husband Frank of Fairborn, Ohio; two brothers – Elijah and Seth Doss both of Manchester, Ohio and her maternal grandfather – Earl Dean Collins of Manchester, Ohio.

Lori was a fiery woman of God. She served the Lord faithfully. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved her children more than anything in the world and would have done anything for them. She had a great sense of humor, but especially loved laughing at her own jokes. She was a hard worker and would go above and beyond whatever was asked of her. She was headstrong, independent, and never gave up on anything. She was so loved and will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and everyone who was blessed to know her.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Zoe and Tim Hill will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Facial coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

