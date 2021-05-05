Lt. Gov. Husted visits, praises students

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visited Clermont and Brown counties on May 3 to mark “In Demand Jobs Week” in the state.

Husted visited Grant Career Center in Bethel and Southern Hills Career and Technical Center in Georgetown. At both locations, Husted participated in a signing ceremony where graduating seniors made formal commitments to go to work for employers in front of their families.

A total of 16 employers participated in one of the two events, with a combined total of 27 students from both schools committing to go to work full time once they graduate.

“I love going to signing days. It’s one of the great things about bringing the American economy and education system together, culminating in a job opportunity to go to work and pursue the American dream. What you are celebrating is the beginning of a career,” Husted told students and their families.

“Career technical education is about as good a value as their is in education. What you have here are students learning skills that we know are valued and they didn’t have to go into debt to get them. I am here to celebrate what the schools have done and what the students have achieved,” he added.

Chad Graybill, the Work Based Learning Coordinator at Grant Career Center, talked about the importance of the partnership between educators and employers.

“It’s all about relationships. The student, employer and parents all work together to make sure that the work experience for that student is top-notch. An event like this with the Lieutenant Governor really helps with that and raises the profile of the program with other parents, students and employers.”

Graybill said that the demand from employers is constant.

“We have multiple calls from employers every day that are telling us that they need people. We have students with industry credentials that employers want and need,” he said. “When we see the students come in and take advantage of these opportunities, it gives real meaning to why you get up and go to work every day.”

Ray Godfrey, Plant Manager for Freeman Enclosure Systems in Batavia, said that he is very pleased with the caliber of graduates he has seen so far.

“We have five students from here working for us and they have done extremely well. They graduate at the end of the month and we are going to bring all of them onboard full time. We are hardly getting anybody through the door, so a program like this is invaluable. We are already talking to them about getting more students next year.”

Graduating student Caleb Lynch, signed with Messer Construction in Cincinnati. He said he was very pleased with his career path.

“I think it’s amazing how career and technical education gives you the opportunity to have a career while you are going to school so you are set for after school.”

Southern Hills Superintendent Kevin Kratzer said he and his staff are proud of what they see the students accomplishing.

“We see ourselves as the bridge between education and real life. As educators, that is very rewarding to be able to be a part of these types of events and see these kids who are going to go on to great success because of the finishing touches we were able to give them in their last two years of high school.”

His comments were echoed by Southern Hills Principal Angela Gray.

“Our students are doing amazing things in the community. They are being employed in highly technical fields that are looking for new employees. Ohio needs skilled labor workers and we appreciate the attention of the Lieutenant Governor while we are making that happen.”

Following his remarks, Husted spoke exclusively with Champion Media about his visit. He began by talking about how both educators and businesses need each other to be successful.

“Educators can’t know how to make educational experiences relevant to the real world without the involvement of employers, and employers will not have a quality work force unless the educators know how to make the educational experience relevant to the workplace,” Husted said.

“The places where business and education are most closely aligned are the most successful places. The students and the community are the ultimate beneficiaries of that partnership.”

When asked how he felt when participating in a signing event, he said “I’m thrilled with what they have achieved and I want to tell them that I care and that I’m proud of them,” Husted said.

I want younger students and parents to see what’s possible so we can get more students enrolled early enough that when they graduate, it can happen for them too. That’s how you create change.”

He echoed a similar sentiment when he closed his public remarks at Southern Hills.

“Enjoy the day, celebrate this moment and know that on behalf of Governer DeWine and myself and the people of Ohio, we congratulate you and we wish you great success.”

Grant career center students Connor Glenn, Jacob Queen, Nick Norris, Kaylee Corbin and Logan Quigley will be working for Freeman Enclosures; Alex DeRose, Hanah Lamb and Dylan Black will be working for General Data; Dyllan Anderson and Caleb Lynch will be working for Messer Construction; Dylan Fultz will be working for Noel Welding; Tristan Meece will be working for Dualite and Lilian Wood will be working for Orchestrate Technologies.

Southern Hills students Jonathon Robinson, Zach Fancher, Brody Kirkpatrick and Kristopher Young will be working for Holman Motors; Casey Snider will be working for the Fayetteville-Perry School District; Drake Battista will be working for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office; Kendyl Taylor will be working for Rolling Hills Veterinary Service; Melanie Dean and Joseph Ottensoser will be working for Sunrise Nursing Healthcare; Joe Travis, Caleb Ranson and Jason Crouch will be working for Valley Interior Systems; Noah Gorman will be working for Chuck Wait Tire; Sarah Minor and Ethan Pabin will be working for Mt. Orab Ford and Ashley Whisman and Karleigh Perkins will be working for Alexander Grace Salon.

