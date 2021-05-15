Barbara Gladde, 81

Barbara Ann Gladde, age 81 of Sardinia, Ohio died Monday, May 10, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a retired title clerk for Enterprise Rental and a member of the American Legion Post #36 Auxiliary in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Barbara was born July 6, 1939 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late William and Eva (McKenzie) Piatt. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband -Roy E. Gladde in 2017.

Mrs. Gladde is survived by five children – Beverly Sudbrink of Georgetown, Ohio, Ricky Richey of North Gate, Ohio, Timothy W. Richey of Williamsburg, Ohio, James J. Richey of Ray City, Georgia and Lisa Wisby and husband Verne, Jr. of Sardinia, Ohio; seven grandchildren – Falon Wagner, Patrick Sudbrink and wife Alli, Derrick Richey, Heather Richey, Ashley Lloyd and husband Mike, Randall Cooper and Justin Cooper and wife Heather; fourteen great grandchildren; one brother – Charles Piatt and wife Pam of Mt.Orab, Ohio and two sisters – Betty Young and husband Bob of Russellville, Ohio and Clara Jewell and husband Charles of Sardinia.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

