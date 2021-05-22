Rita Duzan, 77

Rita Duzan (nee: Cahall), age 77, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Siena Gardens Rehabilitation & Transition Care in Withamsville, Ohio. She was born in Georgetown, Ohio on June 15, 1943 to the Billy and Mary Cahall. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Duzan and her parents Billy S. Cahall and Mary Cahall. She is survived by brother David Cahall (and wife Marie) of Plano and her four children: Tracy Ortman and husband John of Williamsburg, Ohio; Melissa Ringgold of Austin, Texas; Terry Unkenholt and wife Jina of Williamsburg, Ohio; Cindy Unkenholt and husband Ray Compagna of Asheville, North Carolina. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Melia Ringgold, Cenica Ringgold, Eric (and wife Taylor) Ortman, Amanda Ortman, Genis Grayson, Gaven Grayson, Ryan Skidmore and three great-grandchildren: Isabella Humedan, Laylah Ortman, Marrin Ortman.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Georgetown Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will take place from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Facial masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be observed. The burial at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio will be a private event with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to the Brown County Humane Society (100 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, Ohio 45121) or to the Alzheimer’s Association (644 Linn Street, #1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203).

Condolences for the family may be posted on www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

