Guy Boyle, 64

Guy Anthony Boyle, age 64 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Villa Georgetown in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a construction worker and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, West Union, Ohio Ward. He loved gardening, fishing and camping. Guy was born May 19, 1957 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Raymond Carlisle and Patricia May (Reichardt) Boyle. He was also preceded in death by one daughter – Leslie Boyle.

Mr. Boyle is survived by two sons – Jason Boyle and wife Angela of Frederick, Maryland and Dustin Boyle of Georgetown, Ohio; one daughter – Nikki Barber and husband Robert of Mt. Orab, Ohio; seven grandchildren and one sister – Amber Boyle of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Elder Kevin Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

