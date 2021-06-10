Ripley man killed in Butler County work zone

RIPLEY, Ohio — A Ripley man is dead after being struck by a car while he was working as a flagger in Butler County on Monday afternoon.

Alexander King was directing traffic on Ohio 73 near Jacksonburg Road in a Wayne Township work zone when he was struck by the car, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

King was transported to Kettering Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident took place just after 1 p.m., near the intersection of Trenton-Oxford and Jacksonburg roads.

King was a graduate of Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School, a former high school student/athlete loved by many in the Ripley community. He was a player on the 2017-2018 RULH High School boys basketball sectional championship team.

King was described by a friend and former classmate as “one of the most kind people I’ve ever met,” a young man who loved sports, fishing, and spending time outdoors.

The driver of the vehicle that struck King remained on scene and officials said distracted driving and impairment do not appear to be a factor.

The investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Department is ongoing.

