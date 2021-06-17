Gates named village administrator

Wayne Gates has been named the new Ripley village administrator.

The village administrator is the village liaison between the mayor and the staff and citizens.

“If there is a problem, I am responsible for finding a way to solve it, whether it’s a citizen complaint or an issue with the staff,” he said. “I need to be able to gather information and be able to help people on solving the problem.”

According to Gates, he began his duties last week, after the departure of Arthur Owens, who left to take a job in Georgetown, Ohio.

Gates said he has some short term and long term goals, but the main thing he wants to accomplish is for people to know the village officials are available when citizens need them.

“I want to make sure the relationship between the citizens and the village is the best we can possibly have,” he said. “I want the citizens of Ripley to know that we are here for them. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.”

According to Gates, he wants the people of Ripley to feel comfortable going to village officials if there is a problem

“Whether it has to do with a service the village supplies or whether it is a problem they would like to see worked on, or if someone wants to volunteer to help make the community better, we’re here,” he said. “We’re always looking for those kinds of suggestions.”

Gates said the village is open for suggestions from citizens.

“We want to make this the best place for them to live, to work and to raise their families,” he said.

Gates most recently worked as the editor for the Brown County Press, Georgetown News Democrat and Ripley Bee. He became editor of the Brown County Press for nearly 12 years and took over the other two papers in 2016.

He discovered the village administrator position was available after conducting an interview with Owens

“He suggested I apply for the job,” he said. “I thought about it and thought that the skills I had gained as a newspaper reporter, which includes gathering and assessing information, prioritizing and attention to detail…I thought those skills would translate well to a job like this.”

Gates said the job entails knowing who to talk to and how to gather information to help others.

“Those skills help when you’re doing something like applying for a grant or someone calls about an easement for something they want to do,” he said. “I was also excited to use my communication skills to build a bridge with the Ripley community to inform the citizens of what’s going on.”

Gates said he has other ideas as well, including writing columns, working with the village’s social media pages and profiling village employees to keep the public informed and to let them know who is working for them.

New Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates works in his office on Monday. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/web1_IMG_0348.jpgNew Ripley Village Administrator Wayne Gates works in his office on Monday.