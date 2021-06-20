Linda Hanselman, 80

Linda Lou Hanselman, age 81 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her residence. She was a retired machine operator for the 3M Company. Linda was born May 26, 1940 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Everett and Janice Mae (Simmons) Knabb. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Joseph Hanselman; one son – Joseph Warren “Toe Joe” Hanselman, Jr. and one brother – William Knabb.

Mrs. Hanselman is survived by two daughters – Beverly Hanselman of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Lisa Beaver of Georgetown, Ohio; one brother – Ruether Knabb of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister – Nancy Hanselman and husband Carl of Goshen, Ohio; three grandchildren – Clay Beaver of Georgetown, Ohio, Cody Beaver and wife Megan of Sardinia, Ohio and Molly Kirkpatrick and husband Zach of Batavia, Ohio and five great grandchildren – Hailie and Cydney Beaver both of Georgetown, Ohio and Cayden, Chesney and Cole Beaver all of Sardinia, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Pastor Jonathon Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Sardinia Cemetery in Sardinia, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

