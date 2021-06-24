Summer enrichment provides fun learning experience

Students in the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Elementary School found their summer enrichment program to be enlightening and fun.

Emily Marshall, principal at RULH Elementary School, said the program was about helping students catch up from the last year, but not making them feel like they were in school.

“It’s four days a week, half days,” she said. “We have four weeks of summer school, but the theme is beach, because we didn’t want it to feel like the kids were going to summer school. In years past, parents thought, ‘if my child is in summer school, they’re at risk of failing’ and I had to work to get rid of that mindset.”

Marshall said there is an enrichment class just for kids whose parents wanted them to be in school for the extra four weeks.

“We wanted to make sure kids were served, so we opened summer school up for everyone in the community,” she said. “Those kids who don’t need help with reading or math are put in the enrichment class. They’re working on STEM projects.”

According to Marshall, each week has a different theme. With each theme are different projects and speakers. There has been a pirates week, sharks and next week will be anything ocean related.

There is also a time for recess, so the kids can go on the new playground each day.

One big change is that students are no longer required to wear masks.

“That was nice to see all their little faces smiling,” she said. “We don’t have to separate the grades and the classes anymore. I was down there with the kids and it just feels like camp. One of the things I’ve tried to bring into this school…kids can do a lot more than we give them credit for, so let’s give them some leadership opportunities.”

Marshall said the students the students started with doing the morning show on Zoom, they have done Friday morning meetings where students would sing and do the Pledge of Allegiance.

“The kids love the Friday morning meetings, so I spun that into the Zoom. It has really flourished this summer. Our kids are on stage running the morning show. They push the trash cans around to clean up from breakfast, they wipe down tables, just things adults would normally do, they’re doing and they’re so eager. There is also a talent show going on down there. If the kids have a talent, we let a couple of them go up each day to show it off. We sing happy birthday to the kids. They’re really enjoying it.”

According to Marshall, the grades are intermingled based on their individual needs.

“We have kindergarten through fourth grade and they’re all intermingled based on what they need,” she said. “We assess every two weeks to see what progress they’re making.”

Marshall said she was excited to have the kids over the summer.

“It was really exciting when we first invited the students to come,” she said. “The first letters we sent out were to students that we really needed to come. For those students, we told parents we needed them or we would have to discuss placement for them next year. We did that letter and once we knew the number of those kids coming, we did a second letter to invite the rest of the kids in the school.”

There were more than 60 students out of the 243 students who elected to take part in the enrichment program.

Dylan Leonard and Annabelle Stone said their favorite part of the summer enrichment program has been the projects.

“My favorite part has been making projects,” Leonard said. “We’ve made volcanoes and bridges. It’s been fun.”

“I’ve enjoyed writing in my journal,” Stone said. “We got eye patches on pirate week.”

Jeffrey Brunk and Kinley Waterfield said their favorite parts have been learning about different things each week.

“I like learning,” Waterfield said. “Writing has been my favorite. I write stories.”

“I really like math,” Brunk said. “I like learning about it.”

RULH Elementary School students participate in summer enrichment activities. https://www.ripleybee.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/web1_IMG_0949.jpgRULH Elementary School students participate in summer enrichment activities.