Edna Amiott, 82

Edna Amiott of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 in Amelia, Ohio surrounded by family. She was born January 4, 1939 in Copper Creek, Kentucky to the late William and Maggie (nee Anderson) Peters.

Edna is survived by her loving children Tena (Frank) Clifton of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Debbie (Mark) Wilcox of Frost Proof, Florida, Rodney (Karen) Amiott of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Angela Dawn (Trapper) Hendryx of Batavia, Ohio, and Farrell (Trish) Amiott Jr. of Batavia, Ohio; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Edna was preceded in death by her husband Farrell Amiott, two children Peggy Sue Anderson and Jeremi Amiott, three brothers, and seven sisters.

Edna was a member of O.E.S. 514 in Mt. Orab, Ohio, and a member of the Order of Amaryth in Mt. Orab, Ohio. She was a member of the Central Baptist Church of Williamsburg.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Central Baptist Church located at 3235 Williamsburg-Bantam Rd, Batavia, OH 45103.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Megie Funeral Home caring for the family.

