Matthew Elijah Michael Smith, 26, of Washington Township, passed away on August 21, 2021. He was born on January 25, 1995, to Michael and Kathy (nee Dyer) Smith, at Anderson Mercy. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Marie Dyer, paternal grandparents, John and Pauline Smith, and paternal aunt, Sylvia Davis.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, David (Maddie Earls) Smith, maternal aunts and uncles, Larry (Myra) Dyer, Tim Dyer, Ed (Annette) Dyer, Regina (Dennis) Glascock, paternal aunt and uncle, Cynthia (Phil) Petrey, cousins, Connie Jump, Deanna Shrag, Tim Petrey, Chris Davis, Jeff Davis, Nicole Rigling, Chassity Glascock, Holly Hanson, Amy Dyer, Brittany Riffe-Ries, and Hannah Nowlin. He is also survived by numerous second cousins, extended family, and friends.

Matthew had an unconditional and unquestionable relationship with God. He had a God-given talent as a singer and musician, and often used that talent to praise God. He was compassionate, a hard worker, and was in no way materialistic. His parents reminisce of the many times he had come home without shoes on his feet because he was the type of man to give anything he had to help others in need. He had a love for fast cars and speed was a thrill to him. Matthew was proud of his marksmanship, enjoyed being outdoors, and hunting. His parents also reminisce on how much of an animal lover he was. Over the years, he had brought home many animals. The largest animal being a horse named, Dusty. His parents had received word one day that he had ridden to the Bethel, Ohio Gold Star on Dusty. He went inside to grab a bite to eat and tied him to a post while he went inside. He loved to play sports and in high school was a baseball pitcher. He was an avid “Buckeye fan”. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be missed by so many.

A public visitation will be held, Friday, August 27, 2021, from 4 PM until 8 PM, at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia, Ohio 45102. A public funeral service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 11 AM, at the Amelia First Church of God, 3396 Mauch Road, Amelia, Ohio 45102. Interment will be held following the funeral service at Laurel Carmel Cemetery, 1940 Laurel Lindale Road, New Richmond, Ohio 45157.