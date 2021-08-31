Donald Herbert Martin, Jr., 61

Donald Herbert Martin, Jr., age 61 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, August 30, 2021 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a retired concrete truck driver and a member of the Brother Hood MC. Donald was born October 10, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Norma Martin and the late Donald Martin, Sr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one grandson – Dylan Martin.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Martin is survived by his wife – Malinda (Beemon) Martin; one daughter – Raven Martin of Mt. Orab, Ohio; one brother – Todd Martin of West Union, Ohio; one sister – Vickie McQueen and husband Steve of Bethel, Ohio and one sister-in-law – Bonnie Evers (Jeff Bloom) of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

