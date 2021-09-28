Barbara Lenore McElroy, 64

Barbara Lenore McElroy, age 64 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a legal secretary, a member of St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown, Ohio, a member of the F.O.E. Auxiliary in Georgetown and a loving grandmother. Mrs. McElroy was born July 30, 1957 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert F. and Betty L. (Schatzman) Geschwind. She was also preceded in death by a brother – Kenny Geschwind.

Mrs. McElroy is survived by her loving husband of thirty-nine years – Rick McElroy; two sons – Zachary McElroy (Heather) and Billy McElroy, of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Makenna, Mariah and Alli; one sister – Janie Vance (Ronnie) of Georgetown and one brother – Bill Geschwind (Karen) of Georgetown.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fr. Frank Amberger will officiate. Interment will be in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown is serving the family.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}