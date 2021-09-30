Clarice L. Weatherspoon, 84

Clarice L. Weatherspoon, a resident of Mt. Orab, Ohio, passed away on July 26, 2021 at the age of 84.

She was the beloved wife of Glenn Weatherspoon for 66 years, loving mother of Wanda Shoemake (Eddie), Glenda Wilson (Dewey), Robert Weatherspoon (Joanne) and Larry Weatherspoon (Elizabeth), cherished grandmother of Tuesday Nichols, Eddie James Shoemake, Rachel Lung, Nadia Bolger, Brian Weatherspoon, Shawn Weatherspoon, Jessica Snider and 10 great-grandchildren. Clarice was preceded in death by her parents, Arlene and Leroy Dwelly, her sister, Onalee Estep and her brother, Jimmy Dwelly. Clarice was a longtime and devoted member of Hamersville and Mt. Orab Church of Christ where she taught Sunday school and volunteered for countless events. She retired from Brown County Rehabilitation Center.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation for Clarice on Monday, August 2 from 12-2 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane St., Bethel. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM at the funeral home. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Washington Township.

